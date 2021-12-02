Twitter TWTR On Monday,CEO Jack Dorsey announced he was stepping down and named Agrawal, the company’s chief technology officer, as his replacement.

Agrawal will have his work cut out for him. Dorsey is handing over the reins at a critical time for Twitter: the company continues to experiment with ways to grow its paid business and user base after setting new growth targets last year while confronting an activist investor . The shakeup also comes as more tech platforms involved in digital marketing — Twitter’s key existing business — move to grant users more control over their personal data.

“Twitter is in the midst of shaking up its business model,” said Jasmine Engberg, a senior analyst at the industry research firm eMarketer. “The ad world is facing real challenges with the new targeting and privacy initiatives, and Twitter is experimenting with new revenue streams to augment its ads business and meet the aggressive revenue goals it set last February. … The next CEO will have to face the challenge of making good on those goals.”

Twitter also continues to face questions — and possible new regulations — over how tech platforms handle problems like hate speech and misinformation. As CEO, Dorsey was grilled on these and other issues on multiple occasions by members of Congress.