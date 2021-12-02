Our TV critic recommends three wonderful, wildly different comedies.
This weekend I have … an hour, and I like potent stand-up.
‘Drew Michael: Red Blue Green’
When to watch: Saturday at 10 p.m., on HBO.
This is one of the best stand-up specials I’ve seen in years, searing and precise, philosophical and hilarious. Drew Michael harnesses a lot of current comedy trends — commentary on the form itself, frankness about psychotherapy, material read off a phone, risqué jokes that are immediately re-metabolized — but because his analysis is gutsier and sharper than other comedians’, this feels new and surprising. Michael bobs between rage and introspection, and his closing riff knocked my socks off. If you watch a lot of stand-up and want something that feels like leveling up, watch this.
… a few hours, and I love a ragtag crew.
‘Enlisted’
When to watch: Now, on Hulu.
This darling comedy ran for one scanty season way back in 2014 and has now at long last made it to a mainstream streaming platform. Parker Young, Geoff Stults and Chris Lowell star as brothers serving together on a second-string Army base in Florida, an assignment for soldiers who are not really battle-ready. Randy (Young), the Woody Boyd of the trio, is perhaps too tender for a real deployment; he weeps trying to describe even just the first few seconds of a Pixar movie. “That lamp doesn’t have a family!” he sobs. “Enlisted” is sunny and earnest, and it’s packed with jokes. If you miss the ensemble energy of “Happy Endings” or “New Girl,” or if you can’t wait for “Ted Lasso” to come back, watch this.
Because we live in a fallen world, Hulu has replicated Fox’s misdeeds and has the episodes out of order; follow this order for maximum enjoyment and minimum confusion.
… a few hours, and I love Britcoms.
‘Stath Lets Flats’
When to watch: Season 3 arrives Friday, on HBO Max.
Usually, cringe-y comedy makes me pray for the earth to open and swallow me into its velvet oblivion, but there’s so much else going on with “Stath Lets Flats” that its intense moments of cringe seem much more tolerable, and occasionally even pleasurable. Jamie Demetriou created and stars in the show as Stath, a dingus real estate agent who makes unusual word choices and has a distinctive perspective on the world. Like characters in both versions of “The Office” or in “Peep Show,” Stath is stunted and oblivious, but the show has a less judgmental, more celebratory vibe than its brethren.