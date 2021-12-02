‘Stath Lets Flats’

When to watch: Season 3 arrives Friday, on HBO Max.

Usually, cringe-y comedy makes me pray for the earth to open and swallow me into its velvet oblivion, but there’s so much else going on with “Stath Lets Flats” that its intense moments of cringe seem much more tolerable, and occasionally even pleasurable. Jamie Demetriou created and stars in the show as Stath, a dingus real estate agent who makes unusual word choices and has a distinctive perspective on the world. Like characters in both versions of “The Office” or in “Peep Show,” Stath is stunted and oblivious, but the show has a less judgmental, more celebratory vibe than its brethren.