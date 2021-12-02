Holmes, who is on trial over criminal fraud charges, testified Tuesday that she appealed to media mogul and Theranos investor Rupert Murdoch to see if she could have him throw his weight behind her fight over the Journal story. Murdoch is the executive chairman of News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal.

“You personally went to the owner of The Wall Street Journal to try to get him to quash the story, isn’t that correct?” assistant US attorney Robert Leach asked the former Theranos CEO in the San Jose federal courtroom where she has been on the witness stand testifying in her own defense for the past five days of the trial.

“I did,” Holmes testified.

Holmes acknowledged her outreach to Murdoch came after the law firm of Theranos investor, board member and legal counsel David Boies had attempted to intervene. Holmes testified that Boies had been “actively meeting with people at the Journal” and writing to them. “I don’t know if he was threatening litigation,” she said.