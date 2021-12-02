LCD Soundsystem’s extensively hyped, painstakingly documented “farewell” concert in 2011 turned out to be far from its final chapter. Since then, the Brooklyn-based dance punks have reunited to headline festivals, tour internationally and release the 2017 album “American Dream,” which expanded their repertoire of self-conscious yet body-friendly bangers. Still, the band’s history of self-termination produces a nagging sense that when the frontman James Murphy sings, “This could be the last time,” in their hit “All My Friends,” he might finally mean it.

As of now, there are at least 15 more opportunities to see LCD Soundsystem live. The band is posting up at Brooklyn Steel for their first New York shows in four years — a 20-date residency that began on Nov. 23 and continues this weekend. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the concert begins at 8 p.m.; verified resale tickets are available (for a pretty penny) at bowerypresents.com.

OLIVIA HORN

