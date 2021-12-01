The end of the year means a lot of expiring licenses. Check out these movies and TV shows before they disappear for U.S. subscribers in the coming weeks.
December means it’s time for holiday shopping, hot cocoa, cheerful carols — and expiring licenses. Yes, those agreements that subscription services use to stream movies and television shows always have an expiration date, and that date frequently falls at the end of the calendar year. So this month’s list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in the United States is something of a blood bath, with everything from period epics to quirky competition shows heading for the exit. Watch them while you can! (Dates reflect the final day a title is available.)
‘The Last O.G.’: Seasons 1-2 (Dec. 3)
Tracy Morgan bounced back from a near-death experience by, appropriately enough, playing a survivor: Tray, an ex-convict returning to his Brooklyn neighborhood after a decade and a half behind bars. But it’s not at all what he remembers, with his old stamping grounds completely transformed by gentrification and suburbanization. That culture shock provides the humor for many early episodes of this TBS comedy, created for Morgan by Jordan Peele and John Carcieri, but it finds its groove, and its heart, in Tray’s bittersweet attempts to prove his worth to his ex-girlfriend (Tiffany Haddish) and their two children.
‘Halt and Catch Fire’: Seasons 1-4 (Dec. 13)
When “Halt and Catch Fire” premiered on AMC in the summer of 2014, it was sold as a computerized riff on the network’s hit “Mad Men” — to its ultimate detriment, as viewers and critics found a show much pricklier and harder to grapple with than that. Yet, over the course of its four seasons, the show founds its own voice, exploring its (somewhat metatextual) themes of failure and reinvention; tinkering with the conventions of the male genius antihero (played here to perfection by Lee Pace); and thoughtfully exploring the arcs and relationships of its central characters, brought to vivid life by Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, and Kerry Bishé.
‘Maps to the Stars’ (Dec. 15)
David Cronenberg has never been one for predictability, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the filmmaker best known for brainy sci-fi and body horror would spend the 2010s making a psychological drama, a Don DeLillo adaptation and finally, this tart Hollywood satire in the “Day of the Locust” mold. Through the eyes of the slightly unhinged Agatha (Mia Wasikowska), we meet vainglorious movie stars, shameless hangers-on, grifter gurus and more; the ensemble cast (which includes Robert Pattinson, John Cusack and Olivia Williams) is stellar, with Julianne Moore standing out as the story’s Norma Desmond figure.
‘Captain Fantastic’ (Dec. 25)
Viggo Mortensen picked up an Academy Award nomination for best actor for his work in this 2016 comedy-drama — and it’s easy to see why. As Ben, the widowed father of six children living off the grid, he is treated to a full buffet of actor’s moments, running the gamut from kindness to rage to grief. The writer and director Matt Ross paints a nuanced picture of the life Ben builds for his family; you understand the appeal of their survivalist, anticapitalist life and why it would eventually prove incompatible with a normal teenage existence. George MacKay (later of “1917”) is strong as the son who pushes back; Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn and Steve Zahn provide both levity and antagonism as the more “normal” members of the extended family.
‘American Gangster’ (Dec. 31)
The director Ridley Scott teamed his brother Tony’s favorite leading man, Denzel Washington, with his own frequent collaborator Russell Crowe for this 2007 crime epic and watched the spark fly. Washington is electrifying as Frank Lucas, the real-life 1970s-era Harlem drug kingpin; Crowe balances Washington’s furious energy with reactive repose as the lawman who convinces Lucas to inform on his associates. The leisurely pace may put off those looking for a slam-bang action movie, but Scott’s handling of the give-and-take relationship between his leads is gripping, and his reproduction of New York in the ’70s is remarkable.
‘House Party’ (Dec. 31)
The hip-hop duo Kid ‘n’ Play star as high school buddies who want nothing more than to give a party and have some fun in this joyous blast of musical comedy from the filmmaking brothers Reginald and Warrington Hudlin. What could have been a throwaway jukebox movie instead plays as a vibrant, evocative slice of early-90s life, thanks to the Hudlins’ energetic filmmaking, the easy chemistry of their leads and a sturdy cast of comic supporting performers. Particularly great are Martin Lawrence, in one of his first screen appearances, and an uproarious turn by the great stand-up comic Robin Harris, who transcends the clichés of his strict father role with his offhand warmth and inimitable delivery.
‘Like Crazy’ (Dec. 31)
The long-distance relationship is not unaccounted for in romantic cinema and television — usually done in a montage or an aside, and presumed by all as an impossibility — but it has rarely been treated with the delicacy and nuance as it is in this 2011 drama from the director Drake Doremus. Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones are heartbreakingly convincing as a young couple that falls into that specific, end-of-the-world version of love so common to their age, only to find that the complications of their relationship may outrun its intensity. In one of her first important film roles, Jennifer Lawrence plays the inevitable “other woman” with grace and subtlety.
‘Love Jones’ (Dec. 31)
Some films offer up elaborate fantasy and escape. Others tell pointed stories of the human condition. And some movies just show us a scene, a world and the people who dwell in it, and let us hang out with them for a while. This 1997 drama from the writer and director Theodore Witcher does the latter, staking its claim in the Black bohemian subculture of Chicago in the 1990s, a world of thinkers and artists and good old-fashioned romantics. There is a story here — of the relationship between a poet (Larenz Tate) and a photographer (Nia Long) — and it’s a rich one. But “Love Jones” is most memorable for its vibe, mellow and free and full of possibilities, amorous and otherwise.
‘Magnolia’ (Dec. 31)
With “Licorice Pizza” rolling into cinemas across the country this month, it’s a fine time to revisit this earlier effort from the writer and director Paul Thomas Anderson, another of his dizzy explorations of the colorful characters and emotional crises of the San Fernando Valley. Borrowing the Robert Altman template of big-canvas, big-cast, intercut-narrative storytelling, Anderson tells stories of addiction, familial estrangement, romantic obsession and the inevitability of mortality, crashing his disparate narrative threads together in unexpected yet delightful ways. The ensemble cast is outstanding, with an Oscar-nominated Tom Cruise the standout as a misogynistic self-help guru.
‘Mystic Pizza’ (Dec. 31)
Three young working-class women contemplates the lives ahead of them — and away from the pizzeria where they work and hang out — in this charming romantic comedy-drama. The wise and witty script (whose authors include the groundbreaking filmmaker Amy Holden Jones and the playwright Alfred Uhry) is a real gem, but the key to the film’s success may well have been the director Donald Petrie’s keen eye for young talent: The film features, in early and important roles, Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor, Annabeth Gish, Vincent D’Onofrio, and a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it debut appearance by Matt Damon.
‘Pan’s Labyrinth’ (Dec. 31)
Like Paul Thomas Anderson, Guillermo del Toro has a new film in theaters this month (his take on the film noir classic “Nightmare Alley”), which provides all the excuse you need to revisit his 2006 masterpiece, winner of three Academy Awards. Deftly intermingling the conventions of fairy tales, supernatural horror and period drama, del Toro tells the haunting and often disturbing story of a young girl in post-Civil War Spain, where she must face magical creatures, her ill mother and her evil stepfather. The pieces shouldn’t fit, but del Toro is a master puzzle-maker, and this remains one of his most visually arresting and narratively compelling efforts.
‘Spy Kids’ (Dec. 31)
It’s easy to forget these days, but once upon a time the idea of Robert Rodriguez — the director of such adult-oriented genre films as “From Dusk Till Dawn,” “Desperado” and “The Faculty” — directing a family movie seemed surprising, if not downright subversive. But his rapid-fire comic sensibility and affection for gadgetry made this 2001 adventure a surprise hit — it spawned three sequels and an animated spinoff series — and it remains fresh and funny, with Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino in charming, glamorous form as married super spies whose fates may rest in the hands of their children (Alexa PenaVega, credited as Alexa Vega, and Daryl Sabara).
‘The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings’: Season 1 (Dec. 31)
OK, pay attention, because there might be a quiz later: When PBS and Netflix imported “The Great British Bake-Off” from the BBC, the title wasn’t the only thing that changed. The seasons (or “series,” as they call them across the pond) came over out of order, with the fifth series streaming as Netflix’s first “collection,” the fourth series as Netflix’s second collection, and this, the show’s third series, streaming under the alternate title “The Beginnings.” Confused? Relax. “The Beginnings” offers up all the pleasures of the regular series: delicious dishes, feisty hosts, terrified contestants and more.
‘Tommy Boy’ (Dec. 31)
Most critics dismissed this Chris Farley and David Spade buddy road comedy as yet another tired “Saturday Night Live” cinematic spinoff when it hit theaters in 1995. But time has proved kind to it, for a number of reasons. First and foremost, Farley’s big-screen output was sadly limited, and he never found a better vehicle for his particular vintage of needy gregariousness. It also sports a fine supporting cast, with juicy turns by Brian Dennehy, Dan Aykroyd and Rob Lowe. And the prickly comic chemistry of Farley and Spade makes this one now look like something of a junior “Planes, Trains & Automobiles,” with Spade’s fussy company man particularly well matched to Farley’s rowdy anarchy.
‘What’s Eating Gilbert Grape’ (Dec. 31)
Leonardo DiCaprio nabbed his first Academy Award nomination for his sensitive performance as the younger brother of Johnny Depp’s title character in this 1994 adaptation of the Peter Hedges novel. Gilbert is a small-town guy who longs for bigger and better things, but he can’t tear himself away from the responsibilities presented by not only his intellectually disabled brother but also his homebound mother (Darlene Cates). Such material could be presented condescendingly or even exploitatively, but the finely shaded performances and gentle touch of the director Lasse Hallstrom strikes the right tone.
Also leaving Netflix in December: “The Guest” (Dec. 4); “It Comes at Night” (Dec. 8); “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,”“The Theory of Everything” (Dec. 15); “Cold Mountain,” “Defiance,” “Do the Right Thing,” “Ghost,” “Gladiator,” “The Machinist,” “Memoirs of a Geisha,” “My Fair Lady,” “Serendipity,” “Titanic” and “Zodiac” (Dec. 31).