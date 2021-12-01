‘Captain Fantastic’ (Dec. 25)

Viggo Mortensen picked up an Academy Award nomination for best actor for his work in this 2016 comedy-drama — and it’s easy to see why. As Ben, the widowed father of six children living off the grid, he is treated to a full buffet of actor’s moments, running the gamut from kindness to rage to grief. The writer and director Matt Ross paints a nuanced picture of the life Ben builds for his family; you understand the appeal of their survivalist, anticapitalist life and why it would eventually prove incompatible with a normal teenage existence. George MacKay (later of “1917”) is strong as the son who pushes back; Frank Langella, Kathryn Hahn and Steve Zahn provide both levity and antagonism as the more “normal” members of the extended family.

‘American Gangster’ (Dec. 31)

The director Ridley Scott teamed his brother Tony’s favorite leading man, Denzel Washington, with his own frequent collaborator Russell Crowe for this 2007 crime epic and watched the spark fly. Washington is electrifying as Frank Lucas, the real-life 1970s-era Harlem drug kingpin; Crowe balances Washington’s furious energy with reactive repose as the lawman who convinces Lucas to inform on his associates. The leisurely pace may put off those looking for a slam-bang action movie, but Scott’s handling of the give-and-take relationship between his leads is gripping, and his reproduction of New York in the ’70s is remarkable.

‘House Party’ (Dec. 31)

The hip-hop duo Kid ‘n’ Play star as high school buddies who want nothing more than to give a party and have some fun in this joyous blast of musical comedy from the filmmaking brothers Reginald and Warrington Hudlin. What could have been a throwaway jukebox movie instead plays as a vibrant, evocative slice of early-90s life, thanks to the Hudlins’ energetic filmmaking, the easy chemistry of their leads and a sturdy cast of comic supporting performers. Particularly great are Martin Lawrence, in one of his first screen appearances, and an uproarious turn by the great stand-up comic Robin Harris, who transcends the clichés of his strict father role with his offhand warmth and inimitable delivery.

‘Like Crazy’ (Dec. 31)

The long-distance relationship is not unaccounted for in romantic cinema and television — usually done in a montage or an aside, and presumed by all as an impossibility — but it has rarely been treated with the delicacy and nuance as it is in this 2011 drama from the director Drake Doremus. Anton Yelchin and Felicity Jones are heartbreakingly convincing as a young couple that falls into that specific, end-of-the-world version of love so common to their age, only to find that the complications of their relationship may outrun its intensity. In one of her first important film roles, Jennifer Lawrence plays the inevitable “other woman” with grace and subtlety.

‘Love Jones’ (Dec. 31)

Some films offer up elaborate fantasy and escape. Others tell pointed stories of the human condition. And some movies just show us a scene, a world and the people who dwell in it, and let us hang out with them for a while. This 1997 drama from the writer and director Theodore Witcher does the latter, staking its claim in the Black bohemian subculture of Chicago in the 1990s, a world of thinkers and artists and good old-fashioned romantics. There is a story here — of the relationship between a poet (Larenz Tate) and a photographer (Nia Long) — and it’s a rich one. But “Love Jones” is most memorable for its vibe, mellow and free and full of possibilities, amorous and otherwise.

