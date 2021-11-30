Article content
OSLO — Norwegians should wear face masks in public transport and other crowded places amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Tuesday.
The center-left minority government on Monday said it would seek to limit any potential spread of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, including by imposing longer isolation on those found to have been infected with it.
Stoere also urged municipalities to accelerate a drive to give booster shots to all adults.
“Vaccination is key to our COVID-19 strategy,” Stoere told parliament.
“We can avoid a lockdown,” he added.
Norway in September ended https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/norway-end-coronavirus-related-restrictions-saturday-2021-09-24 all domestic coronavirus restrictions, but opposition parties in recent days called on the government to take action to prevent the spread of virus and thus avoid a hard lockdown of society. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)