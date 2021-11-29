Article content

NEW YORK — Lululemon Athletica Inc on Monday followed through on its threat to sue Peloton Interactive Inc over the “copycat products” in the exercise bike company’s new clothing line.

The Canadian athletic apparel maker sued Peloton in Los Angeles federal court, seeking triple damages for its rival’s alleged “willful” infringement of six design patents.

Lululemon filed its lawsuit five days after Peloton brought its own case https://www.reuters.com/business/retail-consumer/peloton-sues-lululemon-dispute-over-new-apparel-line-2021-11-26 in Manhattan federal court, seeking a declaration that Lululemon’s claims had no merit.