MADRID — Chief Executive Officer of Spain’s BBVA Onur Genc said on Monday he was aware of short-term risks in Turkey but said the depreciation in Turkish lira was even helping the lender to take advantage of the recent slide in this currency.

“Two things have changed, entry price has evolved, because currency devaluation is helping us,” Genc told a financial event in Spain.

BBVA, which already owns part of Turkish lender Garanti, recently offered to buy the remaining stake in the lender in a deal worth up to 2.25 billion euros.

On Monday, Genc said that the deal would now cost around 1.8 billion euros and capital consumption would be around 1.1 billion euros, down from 1.4 billion euros initially estimated, as the deal had been structured in liras. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Emma Pinedo)