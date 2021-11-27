Labor unions in Germany, Italy and France are calling for the company to pay its workers fairly and respect their right to join unions. The strikes have been called to coincide with Amazon’s annual Black Friday event, which kicks off a four-day shopping bonanza that culminates in Cyber Monday.

The action is part of a wider global protest organized by a group called Make Amazon Pay. The coalition of unions, environmentalists and tax campaigners has called for protests in 22 countries around the world, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

The international coalition is also demanding that Amazon “pays its fair share of taxes and commits to real environmental sustainability.”

An Amazon spokesperson said that the groups represented a variety of interests, and while the company was “not perfect in any area” it was taking its role and impact seriously.