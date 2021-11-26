0.86% and trading at 25.732 per euro.

Among currencies, the Czech crown led losses, down

Stock markets in the CEE region plunged, with Warsaw

which prompted Asian and European countries to rush to tighten

by a newly identified coronavirus variant found in South Africa,

stocks fell on Friday, hurt by a global risk-off mood triggered

The crown was pressured by the negative market mood globally

as well as by dovish comments from the central bank governor on

Thursday, a currency trader in Prague said.

The Czech National Bank is in a comfortable position with

interest rates now and it can tighten policy further at a more

moderate pace, Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters on Thursday,

while also adding a pause at the bank’s December meeting was

also possible.

Rate markets also scaled back expectations for a December

rate hike, seeing a 25 basis point increase likely, down from

earlier pricing in almost 75 bps.

Czech President Milos Zeman was taken back to hospital on

Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, which means

he will not for the time being appoint center-right opposition