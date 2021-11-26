Article content
BUDAPEST — Central European currencies and
stocks fell on Friday, hurt by a global risk-off mood triggered
by a newly identified coronavirus variant found in South Africa,
which prompted Asian and European countries to rush to tighten
restrictions.
Stock markets in the CEE region plunged, with Warsaw
leading losses, dropping 3.11%. Budapest was
2.03% lower, while Prague lost 1.37%. Bucharest
fell 2%.
Among currencies, the Czech crown led losses, down
0.86% and trading at 25.732 per euro.
Article content
The crown was pressured by the negative market mood globally
as well as by dovish comments from the central bank governor on
Thursday, a currency trader in Prague said.
The Czech National Bank is in a comfortable position with
interest rates now and it can tighten policy further at a more
moderate pace, Governor Jiri Rusnok told Reuters on Thursday,
while also adding a pause at the bank’s December meeting was
also possible.
Rate markets also scaled back expectations for a December
rate hike, seeing a 25 basis point increase likely, down from
earlier pricing in almost 75 bps.
Czech President Milos Zeman was taken back to hospital on
Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus, which means
he will not for the time being appoint center-right opposition
Article content
leader Petr Fiala as prime minister.
A new coronavirus outbreak in the CEE region was also
worrying markets in the region. On Friday the Czech Republic
reported 27,717 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally
since the pandemic started.
The Hungarian forint was down 0.66% and was
trading at 367.63 per euro, giving up some of its gains from the
previous session when it firmed after the central bank hiked its
one-week deposit rate by 40 basis points to 2.9%.
“The hike could be enough to stop the forint from suffering
heavy losses, but the weakening continues,” an FX trader in
Budapest said. “The central bank cannot do anything about
outside factors, markets need to calm down for the forint to
gain.”
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields continued to drop
Article content
on Friday after a fall in the previous session, while liquidity
was very low, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the 5-year bond was 4.25%, while the 10-year
yield was 4.20%. The yield on the 20-year bond was 4.10%.
The Polish zloty was 0.33% lower and was trading
at 4.6880 per euro.
Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Thursday that
the bank is ready to hike interest rates further to prevent
persistent elevated inflation.
CEE SNAPSH AT
MARKETS OT 1004
CET
CURREN
CIES
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
bid close hm in
2021
EURCZK Czech 25.732 25.5110 -0.86% +1.93
= crown 0 %
EURHUF Hungary 367.63 365.200 -0.66% -1.34%
= forint 00 0
EURPLN Polish 4.6880 4.6734 -0.31% -2.75%
= zloty
EURRON Romania 4.9497 4.9492 -0.01% -1.71%
Article content
= n leu
EURHRK Croatia 7.5250 7.5225 -0.03% +0.30
= n kuna %
EURRSD Serbian 117.46 117.580 +0.10 +0.09
= dinar 00 0 % %
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previou Daily Change
s
close change in
2021
.PX Prague 1355.9 1374.77 -1.37% +32.0
9 00 2%
.BUX Budapes 51303. 52364.3 -2.03% +21.8
t 52 7 4%
.WIG20 Warsaw 2160.0 2229.44 -3.11% +8.87
3 %
.BETI Buchare 12353. 12607.3 -2.02% +25.9
st 26 0 8%
.SBITO Ljublja 1249.6 1250.09 -0.04% +38.7
P na 1 1%
.CRBEX Zagreb 1987.7 2004.90 -0.85% +14.2
9 9%
.BELEX Belgrad <.belex15 e> %
.SOFIX Sofia 621.77 627.19 -0.86% +38.9
3%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs change
Bund in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT= ps
CZ5YT= ps
CZ10YT ps
Poland
PL2YT= ps
PL5YT= ps
PL10YT ps
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interb
ank
Czech
Hungary
Poland
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*******************************************
*******************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet and Robert Muller in
Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
