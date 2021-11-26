After U.S. stocks suffered a sharp, Black Friday selloff following the discovery of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, chart watchers are attempting to gauge just how deep the pullback could get.

“While we have been looking for a pullback, it’s difficult to forecast how quickly it will play out,” said veteran technical analyst Mark Arbeter of Arbeter Investments, noting that, often, “panic downside moves accelerate or shorten the length of the pullback” while also potentially erasing “obscene” positive sentiment levels that have accompanied the rally.