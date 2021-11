Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked hundreds of internal company documents. Some of those documents showed that the company’s own researchers have found Instagram can damage young users’ mental health and body image, and can exacerbate dangerous behaviors such as The testimony will mark Mosseri’s first appearance before Congress. It also makes him the most high-profile executive from Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, to agree to testify sinceFacebook whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked hundreds of internal company documents.Some of those documents showed that the company’s own researchers have found Instagram can damage young users’ mental health and body image, and can exacerbate dangerous behaviors such as eating disorders

“After bombshell reports about Instagram’s toxic impacts, we want to hear straight from the company’s leadership why it uses powerful algorithms that push poisonous content to children driving them down rabbit holes to dark places, and what it will do to make its platform safer,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who chairs the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety and Data Security, said in a statement to CNN Business. Blumental previously called on Mosseri or Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Instagram’s impact on kids.

“We all want young people to be safe when they’re online so I look forward to these conversations,” he said, “and you’re going to hear more from us about safety, not only at Instagram but at Meta more broadly.”