“We all want young people to be safe when they’re online so I look forward to these conversations,” he said, “and you’re going to hear more from us about safety, not only at Instagram but at Meta more broadly.”

In a statement to CNN Business, Meta spokeswoman Dani Lever said: “We continue to work with the committee to find a date for Adam [Mosseri] to testify on the important steps Instagram is taking.”

The New York Times was first to report Mosseri had agreed to testify.

Meta FB The announcement of the hearing comes amid regulatory pressure onand Instagram. Last week, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general launched an investigation into the potential harms of Instagram for children and teens. (Meta has said allegations made by the attorneys general are false.) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost also sued Meta for allegedly misleading the public about its algorithm and the harms its apps can cause to users, a suit the company says is without merit.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in September on what the company’s internal documents and research show about Instagram’s impact on young people. The report said Facebook knew Instagram was “toxic” for teen girls. Meta has pushed back on the Journal’s reporting, and said its apps do more good than harm.

In September, lawmakers held a hearing with Facebook’s head of global safety, Antigone Davis, where lawmakers grilled her on Instagram’s effects on kids. Although Davis said the company was “looking for ways to release more research” that she suggested might paint a different picture about the platform, she was criticized for not more firmly agreeing to release more internal information about the platform.

The company announced it was pausing plans to develop a version of Instagram designed for kids in late September, amid the fallout from the Journal report.