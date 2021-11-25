Article content

European shares rose on Thursday as French spirits maker Remy Cointreau surged after strong earnings outlook, while investors bought into defensive sectors amid worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4%, bouncing off three-week lows hit on Wednesday. Utilities and healthcare stocks, sectors considered as safer bets during times of economic uncertainty, were among top gainers.

Technology stocks rose 0.8%, their first session of gains in six days, after rising bond yields hit the high-growth sector earlier this week.