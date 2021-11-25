The union said members will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 unless a deal can be reached

Cargill Inc.’s unionized workers in one of Canada’s largest beef processing plants rejected the company’s latest wage offer, prompting the meatpacker to consider shifting operations to other facilities as a strike deadline looms.

The union representing workers at Cargill’s plant in High River, Alberta voted on and rejected a contract offer by a 98 per cent margin, the United Food and Commercial Workers Canada Union Local 401 said in a late Wednesday email. The union said members will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 unless a deal can be reached, affecting operations at a plant that accounts for roughly 40 per cent of Canadian beef processing capacity.