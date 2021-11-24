Little Tikes , the children’s toymaker, watched sales of Peloton’s stationary bikes soar last year when the pandemic hit. It saw a chance to create something for children to enjoy alongside their parents, according to Little Tikes vice president of product development Kevin Bloomfield.

So this summer Little Tikes released the Pelican, a stationary bike for children ages 3-7, with a screen attached for viewing videos. Pelotons , the popular stationary bikes for adults, come with screens that can display exercise classes and add a social touch to exercising alone. (The bike costs $1,495 and there’s a monthly membership fee of $39 to view video classes.)

“We didn’t want the parents to be the only ones having all the fun,” Bloomfield said in an email to CNN Business. “Our commitment to inspiring an active and imaginative lifestyle among kids sparked the idea.”

Stationary bikes have existed for kids before, but have not lasted. Toymaker Fisher-Price launched a $150 stationary bike for kids in 2007 and updated it in 2017. Fisher-Price then cut its price to cut its price to under $100 and now no longer sells the bike. It declined to explain why. The bike was sold exclusively on Amazon, which also declined to comment.