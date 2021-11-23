The offering, run by UBS, launched with price guidance of 10.20-11.29 euros per share, resulting in proceeds of 439 million to 485 million euros ($493 million-$545 million), Refinitiv news service IFR said.

Cevian said it had reduced its shareholding to 7.9% from around 15% previously, not disclosing at what price it had sold the roughly 43 million shares in the steel-to-submarines group.

FRANKFURT — Swedish activist fund Cevian has nearly halved its stake in Thyssenkrupp, it said on Tuesday, paring back its engagement at a loss after a far-reaching overhaul of the German conglomerate it demanded for years came too late.

Cevian disclosed investments in Thyssenkrupp in 2013 and 2014. While it did not disclose at what price, shares in the German conglomerate traded around 17-19 euros at the time, indicating the fund is taking a loss in the current placement.

Shares in Thyssenkrupp were down 5.9% following the news.

“Cevian remains one of Thyssenkrupp’s largest investors and will continue to support the company and management in becoming more successful and in creating more value for all stakeholders,” the investor said in response to questions. ($1 = 0.8903 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Louise Heavens)