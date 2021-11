Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and other companies were all slapped with fines over the weekend for violating antitrust laws, the State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a statement.

SAMR listed 43 separate violations, with some offenses dating back as far as 2012. The penalty for each fine is 500,000 yuan ($78,000).

“The cases announced this time are all transactions that should have been declared but not declared in the past,” SAMR said in its statement

The market regulator has spearheaded a yearlong campaign against Big Tech in China . The totals announced Saturday are small in comparison to some of the marquee penalties levied earlier this year, including an 18.2 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) record fine thatwas ordered to pay. At the time, antitrust regulators said they had concluded that the online shopping giant had been behaving like a monopoly.