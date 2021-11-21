Article content

KHARTOUM — Sudan’s military plans to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and release all political detainees under a deal to end weeks of unrest, the head of one of the country’s main political parties told Reuters on Sunday.

Hamdok https://reut.rs/30OSWQ7 was placed under house arrest when the military seized power on Oct. 25, derailing a transition towards democracy agreed after the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir in 2019 that ended his three decades of autocratic rule.