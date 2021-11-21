Holmes began testimony on Friday afternoon in the San Jose courtroom during the first day of the defense’s case. She is also expected to testify on Monday and Tuesday next week, the only days court is in session.

Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, faces 11 federal fraud charges over allegations that she knowingly misled investors, doctors, and patients about her company’s blood testing capabilities in order to take their money. Holmes has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, plus restitution for each charge.

Whether Holmes would testify was a big question looming over the trial. She has attended the trial each day, typically with her mother and occasionally her partner. On Friday, her partner, mother and at least one person who appeared to be her friend were in attendance. She was smiling as she took the stand and during much of her testimony.

Off the bat, Holmes’ attorney Kevin Downey asked her if she believed Theranos had developed technology that was capable of running any blood test. “I did,” Holmes testified.