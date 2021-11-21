Article content

LOS ANGELES, Nov 21 (Variety.com) – The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the sci-fi comedy classic, collected $44 million in its opening weekend, a better-than-expected result. It’s a sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local movie theater, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there.

At the international box office, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” earned $16 million from 31 overseas markets, pushing its worldwide total to $60 million. The latest installment in the decades-old franchise is looking like a win after the studio failed to revive the supernatural series years earlier. It should be noted that Sony’s 2016 all-female reboot of “Ghostbuster” opened to $46 million, $2 million more than “Afterlife.” However that film cost $144 million — compared to “Afterlife’s” $75 million budget — making the earlier version a box office dud.