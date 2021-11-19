The government has alleged Holmes used the media, and Parloff’s Fortune Magazine story titled “This CEO is Out for Blood” in particular, to perpetuate a scheme to defraud investors.

Parloff’s testimony comes as the government has said it is close to resting its case against Holmes. She faces a dozen counts of federal fraud and conspiracy charges, and up to 20 years in prison over allegations that she knowingly misled doctors, patients and investors in order to take their money. Holmes has pleaded not guilty.

Parloff is set to return to the stand Friday for continued cross-examination. Thus far the defense has focused on Parloff’s note taking and reporting process.

Holmes was for a time upheld in the media as a rare female founder who’d raised significant sums of capital and driven her startup to an eye-popping $9 billion valuation. Parloff’s story was the first of many laudatory cover stories of Holmes and has been shown repeatedly in the San Jose courtroom.