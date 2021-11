The government has alleged Holmes used the media, and Parloff’s Fortune Magazine story titled “This CEO is Out for Blood” in particular, to perpetuate a scheme to defraud investors.

Parloff’s anticipated testimony comes as the government has said it is close to resting its case against Holmes. She faces a dozen counts of federal fraud and conspiracy charges, and up to 20 years in prison over allegations that she knowingly misled doctors, patients and investors in order to take their money. Holmes has pleaded not guilty.

Holmes was for a time upheld in the media as a rare female founder who’d raised significant sums of capital and driven her startup to an eye-popping $9 billion valuation. Parloff’s story was the first of many laudatory cover stories of Holmes and has been shown repeatedly in the San Jose courtroom. Prosecutors have tried to show jurors how the article, which contained false and misleading statements, was circulated to stakeholders and how it played a role in validating the company to outsiders.

“This morning I had one of the most interesting meetings I can recall with the women [sic] profiled in the attached Fortune magazine article,” read one email shown to jurors from the CEO of RDV Corp, the family office of the billionaire family of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. The email was sent to members of the DeVos family before they invested $100 million into Theranos.