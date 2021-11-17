Meta FB The securities lawsuit, filed on behalf of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and other investors, alleges that the company misled the public about its algorithm and the harms the company’s own research showed its apps can cause to users. It claims that Facebook-turned-Meta executives violated securities law by making false statements about the “safety, security and privacy of its platforms” in order to boost its stock.shares have fallen around 7% since reporting on Haugen’s claims and the internal documents began two months ago, harming investors to the tune of more than $100 billion, according to the lawsuit.

“[Meta] repeatedly misrepresented to investors and the public that use of Facebook’s products does not harm children, that the Company takes aggressive and effective measures to stop the spread of harmful content, and that Facebook applies its standards of behavior equally to all users,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Facebook investors recently learned the truth when former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, Frances Haugen, came forward with internal documents showing that Defendants were aware that Facebook’s platforms facilitate dissention, illegal activity, and violent extremism, and cause significant harm to users,” the complaint states. It lists the company, as well as CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CFO David Wehner and vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg as defendants.

“This suit is without merit and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a statement to CNN Business Monday.