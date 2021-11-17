On October 13, 2021, Blaine talked with Sheila Sumpter about Kids At HART, and then went behind the scenes with Brent Russell on his hardworking success in real estate.

Kids in Theatre – Kids At HART

Blaine continues to explore the theater and arts scene of Western North Carolina. One of his favorite theaters, the Haywood Arts Regional Theatre, more popularly known as HART, has a wonderful program for kids. Blaine got an opportunity to interview Sheila Sumpter, the Director of KIDS AT HART, a program that gives any kid, regardless of experience or no experience, and at no charge, to learn, participate, and perform in professional level productions.

Shelia started this program in 2016, and has had great success ever since. Audiences have been amazed as the productions are far above the grade school children type productions that they expected. Part of the success of achieving this level of production to set the expectation and treatment of professionalism and allowing the kids to rise to the challenge and deliver.

Currently Sheila is directing the currently performance of the LITTLE MERMAID. The last show for this is on November 21st at 2pm. Upcoming next month is NEWSIES (not NEWSIES JR.) and ANNE OF GREEN GABLES. More information and tickets here: https://www.harttheatre.org/kids-at-hart-current-season/

Behind the Scenes of a hardworking real estate broker – Brent Russell

Next Blaine taps into his personal experiences to talk with his real estate broker, Brent Russell. Blaine claims he is no ordinary agent, but a hardworking Real Estate Broker Extraordinaire.

Brent has spent his life in the serving people, from his first job as a bellhop for Howard Johnson Hotels and the next 27 years in the hospitality industry. Then he went into assisted living services for the next 12 years and now using his service skills to becoming very successful in the real estate business with Beverly-Hanks.

What stand out to Blaine is how responsive Brent is and how quickly he follows-up. Even when vacationing in Hawaii and having backup people, he still responded directly to an inquiry from Blaine. Brent feels this type of service is key to being successful, especially in this crazy market right now.

To find out more about Brent or to contact him, visit https://www.beverly-hanks.com/agents/brussell

As always, this show is very interesting as Blaine looks behind the curtains of successful operations and people and gets to know what it his that drives his guests to success and happiness. Take a few moments to watch or listen and get to know Sheila and Brent here.

More BlainesWorld

Catch Blaine each Wednesday at 9am here on WPVM.

To watch Blaines previously recorded broadcasts and read his weekly newsletter, be sure to visit BlainesWorld.net