The following was written from a recently new fan of the Rich Nelson Band as a result of this show. Blaine interviewed Rich Nelson and his band on September 15, 2021.

Not Blaine…

I am not Blaine, but I often catch Blaine’s show and newsletters through editing his website. This particular show caught my attention and as a result I added this band to my playlist and was moved to write a quick response to the interview.

I am not mainstream in my music taste and very particular in what I like listen to. Among all the marketing music that floods the airwaves and social media, finding that special connection to the music is rather difficult. Every so often though, there is that rare time you find something special.

Editing the video for this interview, I had one of those special moments listening to excerpts of Rich Nelsons latest album. A quick search on Apple Music and I was quickly enjoying the entire collection. The album, EVER SINCE NOW, gave me the feeling of listening to Jimmy Page or The Firm for the first time. The drums do not overwhelm, the guitars are smooth, and the vocals is like another set of instruments complementing the music. It is the type of music to hold onto your love in one hand, beer in the other, and just sway with your eyes closed.

The band only consists of 3 musicians of Rich Nelson, with Jeff Manson on bass/vocals and Kevin Sprouls on drums/vocals. Together they have created a pure, simple, clean, and mature ensemble of music and vocals that feels rooted in the fundamentals of blues and rock.

Blaine’s Interview

During this interview, Blaine digs into the history of each of the band members, influences, the song writing process and inspirations. Rich, originally from Detroit, moved to Asheville area and produced his first solo album in 2018. He just released his third album, FRET AND WAIL, this year of which Blaine and the band discussed about during the BlainesWorld radio show on September 15.

They go in-depth of some of the songs on the newest album, which they spent the past year putting together during the pandemic lockdown. One song that resonated with me was HANDS OF TIME. In the interview, we learned that Rich wrote this song as a tribute for his brother that passed away this past year. I recently lost my brother as well, and I really connected with this song.

Blaine offered me tickets for their show in September. I keep kicking myself for missing the opportunity. This is one of the few bands that I would really like to see live.

More info on the Rich Nelson Band

If you enjoyed this interview and found their music on YouTube or Apple Music, be sure to follow the band’s website, https://richnelsonband.com/shows for upcoming shows.

(Written by Daniel Brice, Blaine’s tech support for BlainesWorld.net website.)

