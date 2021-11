issues for several years. More than 100 Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout on Tuesday calling for Kotick to step down as CEO, according to the group organizing it. The walkout came in response to a Wall Street Journal investigation published earlier in the day, which cited internal company documents and people familiar with the matter indicating that Kotick was aware of thoseissues for several years.

In a video message to employees on Tuesday that was transcribed and posted on the company’s website, Kotick claimed that the Journal story “paints an inaccurate and misleading view of our company, of me personally, and my leadership.” He added that “anyone who doubts my conviction to be the most welcoming, inclusive workplace doesn’t really appreciate how important this is to me.”

While the report prompted renewed tension with some employees, Activision Blizzard’s board of directors reiterated its support of Kotick. “The Board remains confident in Bobby Kotick’s leadership, commitment and ability” to address the company’s longstanding and ongoing issues with harassment and discrimination, it said in a statement Tuesday.

In a statement, the organizers behind the walkout said: “The board is just as complicit if they let this slide. It’s past time for Bobby to step down.”