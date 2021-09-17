The company announced Wednesday that it will introduce a “passwordless account” option for all users of several popular services such as Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft OneDrive in the coming weeks. Microsoft previously made this option available to corporate accounts in March.

Instead of passwords,will let users sign in to these services with either the company’s Authenticator app, which produces a unique numbered login code every few seconds, or with Windows Hello, which lets users sign in using facial recognition, a fingerprint or a unique pin. Microsoft users can also buy an external security key, like a USB drive with login information stored on it, or register a phone number to which Microsoft sends a verification code.

According to Microsoft, 579 password attacks take place every second, adding up to 18 billion attacks a year. And cybersecurity experts have said the weakest link is human behavior — our tendency to re-use the same password across accounts so it’s easy to remember, or create patterns for different passwords that are easy for hackers to guess.

“Weak passwords are the entry point for the majority of attacks across enterprise and consumer accounts,” Jakkal said.

Microsoft appears to be leading by example in its effort to pioneer a passwordless future. According to Jakkal, almost all of the company’s own employees now log into their corporate accounts without passwords.