“We’re facing a lot of pushback, especially from some of the Republican governors. The governors of Florida and Texas are doing everything they can to undermine the life-saving requirements that I’ve proposed,” Biden said, specifically calling out GOP Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Biden also took aim at Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, who blasted Biden’s vaccine requirements as “clearly unconstitutional” and likened them to “tyranny.”

Biden said: “In Mississippi, children are required to be vaccinated against measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, hepatitis B, polio, tetanus and more. These are state requirements. But in the midst of a pandemic that has already taken over 660,000 lives, I propose a requirement for Covid vaccines and the governor of that state calls it ‘a tyrannical-type move’? A tyrannical-type move?”

“This is the worst kind of politics because it’s putting the lives of citizens of their states, especially children, at risk. And I refuse to give in to it,” Biden said.