Ford Motor Co said on Thursday it would boost its F-150 Lightning production capacity to 80,000 per year due to strong demand for the electric pickup truck, adding that the vehicle would go on sale next spring.

The U.S. automaker, at an event attended by Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, said it would invest $250 million and add 450 hourly jobs across three of the state’s facilities to lift the vehicle’s production.

Ford’s move, confirming a Reuters report last month, comes even as Industry observers question whether individual buyers will give up their gas-powered pickups for electric models.