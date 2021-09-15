The new smartphones — the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max — don’t include any groundbreaking design changes or features, at least compared to last year’s 5G announcement. There was no portless iPhone and no under-display touch ID. Neither was there Apple’s once classic line: “one more thing.”

Instead, the event marked a return to basics for Apple with predictable improvements that included better cameras, longer-lasting battery and faster processing on its devices. Still, there were some pleasant new additions, including a jaw dropping storage option for the Pro models and a new Portrait mode for shooting videos. And, contrary to some rumors, Apple made upgrades without raising the base price of its various models.

Apple and remains central to its ecosystem of products. The event also comes amid some uncertainty: A US judge ruled last week that Apple can no longer prohibit app developers from directing users to payment options outside the App Store. The company is facing antitrust scrutiny from regulators in the US and abroad. And Apple recently confronted weeks of controversy for its approach to combating child exploitation.

On Tuesday, Apple attempted to move past that. Here’s a closer look at what was announced: