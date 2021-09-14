Article content
BENGHAZI — The loading of an oil
tanker at Libya’s Ras Lanuf terminal resumed on Tuesday after a
brief blockage by protesters, an engineer there said.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall, and
Louise Heavens)
