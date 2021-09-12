Staff reports
Sales filed in Buncombe County for Aug. 25-Sept. 1:
Asheville
- 410 Silo Drive, $425,000, Joseph L Edwards and Marilyn C Edwards to Doris A Buchanan
- 128 Merchant St., $299,000, Sarah Jean Couture to Allison B Haver
- 98 Vandalia Ave., $460,000, Robert Harmon and Patricia Harmon to Alexa D Hardy
- 7 Mauricet Lane, $680,000, Howard Sy Finkel and Keiko Okuhira Finkel to James P Zuber
- 655 Brevard Rd Unit 2, $186,000, David P Davis and Janna E Gower to Callison Estate Holdings LLC
- 8 Jett Court, $280,000, Surilma Anuel McKeown to Salih Alassaf
- 17 N Market St., $680,000, Bellfield 417 Market LLC to Carissa A Brunsman
- 107 Bear Creek Road, $468,000, Carl Phillip Davis and Aidan Elizabeth Davis to Peter D Hamel
- 11 Brucemont Place, $323,000, W4 Investments LLC to Richard B Silvey
- 55 S Market St Unit 501, $740,000, Stuart M Brooks Revocable Trust to Charles H Wilson
- 310 Town Mountain Road, $1,650,000, Richard Perry to John Joseph Kenney
- 8 Thornes Lane, $384,000, Devon M Moore and Katherine G Moore to Andrew P Sharman
- 9 Harmony Lane, $290,000, Nicholas D`Alleva Jr Revoc Trust Nicholas D`Alleva Jr Trustee to Greg Siegel
- 49 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $485,000, Walter C Harlow (trustee) Jean S Harlow (trustee) to Helen E Toms
- 113 Louisiana Ave., $229,000, Craig W. Kennedy and Laura Kennedy to Chelsea Lynne Tolley
- 11 Spring Drive, $65,000, Buncombe Land Holdings LLC to Bellwether Builders Inc
- 32 Winthrop Road, $290,000, Gwen Alexander to Anna Fisher
- 12 Lamb Ave., $652,000, Albee Real Estate Inc to Marshall Staton
- 30 Valle Vista Drive, $250,000, Suzanne G Crook Trust Suzanne G Crook (trustee) to Jennifer L Goodier
- 60 Annandale Ave., $375,000, Albert James Siemens Revocable Trust to Patrick K Bryan
- 615 Biltmore Ave Unit O4, $219,500, Stacie Smith and Georgia-Ann Smith Wichmann to John E Zink Properties LLC
- 162 Cherokee Road, $850,000, Paul Andreas Elssner and Jutta Von Dirke to Brett D McIntire
- 9 Kenilworth Knls Unit 327, $307,500, Steven A Jamerson to Don Phelps
- 60 N Market St Unit 506, $441,000, Craig Wade and Roberta Wade to Morris McKnight
- 3 Regent Park Blvd., $879,000, Talmadge Penland and Helen T Penland to Henry Hill Group LLC
- 59 College St Unit 202, $315,000, Carol Blake Revocable Living Trust Carol Blake (trustee) to Matthew S Archer
- 4 Springside Park, $500, James W Clark Irrevocable Trust Donna C Coggins (trustee) to Donna C Coggins
- 2 Bauhaus Court, $860,000, FHN McCormick Place LLC to Howze Trust
- 266 Old Haw Creek Road, $798,500, Summit Forest Partners LLC to Michael Shelton Egues Irrevocable Trust
- 5 Marigold St., $228,500, Mindy Marie Buska to Jennifer Deer Johnson
- 231 Short Flint St., $590,000, Christopher Brondolo and Jill Brondolo to Jacqueline Davidson Rollins
- 10 Cottage Cove Lane, $359,000, Joshua W Harmening to Rick A Gibson
- 0.3 acres on Richmond Ave., $255,000, Asheville Wesleyan Church NC District Of The Wesleyan Church to Serge Reinert
- 129 Soulshine Court, $285,000, Christina Ann Demorgoli to Courtney McCann
- 71 McLain St., $662,500, Michele Hobson and Susan Alderman to Dean And Laura Henigsman Living Trust
- 0.39 acres on Springside Park, $500, James W Clark Irrevocable Trust Donna C Coggins (trustee) to Donna C Coggins
- 123 Alpine Ridge Drive, $275,000, Jason Bishop and Susan Bishop to Lisa Mary Holtzclaw
- 7 Plateau Road, $500, Sabino M Ercoreca and Jacqueline T Ercoreca to Sabino M Ercoreca And Jacqueline T Ercoreca Joint Trust
- 8 Oaken Court, $295,000, Amelia Hazel Carroll to James F Oliver
- 14 Huntington Chase Drive, $821,500, Dennis Gatts and Gina Gatts to Michael Webb
- 46 Larchmont Road, $327,500, Julie Van Buren to Theodore H Gutman
- 37 Pine Spring Drive, $450,000, Linda Q Hoeber Living Trust to Diane M Onderdonk
- 147 Laurel Loop, $503,000, 103 Pearson, LLC to Raelyn Allen
- 55 S Market St Unit 416, $696,000, Kathy L Noordsij Revocable Trust to Philip A Purser
- 201 Tunnel Road, $6,400,000, Om Hospitality LLC to 201 Tunnel Road LLC
- 14 Pineview Road, $399,000, William Gottenstrater and Jill Gottenstrater to Anna T Peddy
- 46 Garden Circle, $540,000, Roman T Vinson and Amber Arthur to Nikolaus Jung
- 11 Reynolds Place, $745,000, Van M Lane and Lorraine N Lane to Richard F Bondareff
- 119 Cumberland Ave., $1,050,000, Crosspoint Community Church Of Asheville Inc to Boulevard Development Group LLC
- 21 Crowningway Drive, $1,495,000, Charles R Walker and Joshua Heath Luman to Louis Nostro
- 14 Wake Robin Way, $395,000, Edward B Phelps and Shelby C Phelps to David Eugene Raths
- 148 New Haw Creek Road, $315,000, Leon J Cotten and Kathleen C Cotten to Justin Lawrence Haggerty
- 44 Maney Ave., $613,500, Tonya Jane Wootton to Garret Jones
- 50 Sand Hill Road, $360,000, David Haeffner and Alexander Haeffner to Braden Lee Poovey
- 1 Stoner Road, $725,000, Stoner Road, LLC to SLS Collaborative LLC
- 0.36 acres on Blue Briar Road, $6,000, Stephen L Barden and Helga S Barden to Terry J Powell
- 19 Osprey Trail, $105,000, Gael Perry and Joseph Anthony Pearson to Robert McHugh
- 64 Herron Ave., $335,000, Joseph R Fluharty and Eliz L Fluharty to Troy E Winterrowd
- 447 Beaucatcher Road, $175,000, Rose Clark to Maureen L McClure
- 133 Rocking Porch Ridge, $236,000, Garrett Timothy Prewett and Rebecca Rae Haltiwanger to Walton Accommodations 67 LLC
Barnardsville
- 91 Bartlett Road, $305,000, Upperline LLC to Christian Andrew Jones
- 19 Libby Drive, $5,000, Delores D Compton to Toby B Patrie
Biltmore Forest
- 26 Eastwood Road, $1,750,000, Pamela A Harvey Living Trust to Randall Lane Lastinger
- 1 Stuyvesant Crescent, $1,195,000, Virginia J Baker and Joseph A Baker to Charles R Edwards
Black Mountain
- 109 Portmanvilla Road, $384,000, Stacey L. Hughes to Alison Lynn Watson
- 103 Sixth St., $258,000, Deborah Whitson to Stuart Ericksen Baldwin
- 41 Timber Park Drive, $87,500, Ralph M Holmes Revocable Trust Ralph M Holmes Trustee to Andrew Michael Matin
- 9 Dyer Drive, $315,000, Jessica L Scheuring to Alexis Ione Solheim
- 19 Old Greybeard Loop, $69,000, Brenda Wickman and William Wickham to Raina A Williams
- 680 Padgettown Road, $334,500, Toni L Houlihan and Steven J Goethals to Jena L Butler
- 33 Settings Blvd., $50,000, Monte L Hutchins and Lois J Hutchins to Frank Strater
- 200 Allen Mountain Drive, $580,000, Barry W Curtis and Linda J Curtis to Jamieson M Ridenhour
- 204 Montreat Road, $500, James W Clark Irrevocable Trust Donna C Coggins (trustee) to Donna C Coggins
- 27 Cottage Settings Lane, $75,000, Wendell T Howard and Amy L Howard to Steven Press
- 508 Magnolia Creek Lane, $330,000, Flat Creek Commons LLC to Ronald Freilich Zirin
- 26 Laurel Lane, $418,000, Kelly Williams to Leslie Ann Rhyner
- 15 Mountain View Ave., $375,000, Jeremy Mccowan to Jane Leigh Kalb
- 106 Louisa St., $250,000, Wayne Rice and Terry E Rice to Taze Holdings LLC
- 65 Fortune St., $80,000, Leonard James Peek and Cathy Elaine Peek to Givens Highland Farms LLC
- 1204 Seven Sisters Lane, $350,000, BP Black Mountain 1 LLC to Jeffrey David Campbell
Broad River
- 10.13 acres on Forest Brook Drive, $65,000, Marcia Hendrix Powell to Laurie G Futterman Revocable Trust
East Buncombe
- 11 Bowers Road, $294,500, Elbert Z Hargrave to John Leon Mason
- 229 Deer Run Road, $285,000, Calvin L Crouch and Sheila D Crouch to Bearly Acres LLC
- 100 Aycock St., $342,000, Richard Terry Shope and Angela Peek Sartor to Karen M Eubanks
Enka-Candler
- 50 Fowler Town Road, $220,000, Viridiana Esparza-Montiel to Jose Luis Carlos Bugarin
- 104 Sutton View Place, $379,000, Pisgah View Holding LLC to Clint Noble
- 53 Orvis Stone Circle, $1,250,000, Carol J Ropfogel and Harry W Ropfogel to Craig McIntyre
- 20 Brown Road, $659,000, Ronald Fick and Kerry Fick to Alan B Davidson
- 75 Windy Hill Road, $350,000, Johnny Dewayne Randall to Laurence McDermott
- 504 Enka Lake Road, $185,000, Ja Ventures LLC to April Denise Williams
- 49 Cathey Road, $334,000, Richard S Mason and Amanda Mason to Stephanie R Beever
- 36 Queen Rd Unit D, $162,500, Halcyon, LLC and American Ira, LLC F/b/o Patricia E Verdisco, Ira to Patty H Arts Living Trust
- 5 Brassie Court, $849,000, Anthony J Simmonds and Maria Helena Zica Vianna to Chester L Palmer
- 13 Oak Hill Road, $245,000, Jennifer Marie Grabo to Kathleen Ann McCafferty
- 17 Moser Sedge Court, $850,000, Todd Wilkinson and Laurence S Wilkinson to Spencer Fredrik Harris
- 600 Vista Lake Dr Unit 201, $225,000, V J Consultants LLC to Kerrie Brayman
- 77 Candler Heights Road, $168,500, Anisa K Arrington to Jaime Murcia
- 30 B F Haynes Drive, $372,000, Melissa Blocker to Samuel William Duckworth
- 20 Orvis Stone Circle, $1,095,000, Jacqueline M Snow Revocable Trust Jacqueline M Snow Trust to Tammy Jackson McKay
Fairview
- 41 Erin Glen Court, $135,000, Dustin Penland and Shawna Penland to Jerry Stafford
- 7 Covey Lane, $325,000, Spencer Hilgeman and Melissa Gail Hilgeman to Kelley Hubbell
- 20 Birchfield Lane, $287,500, Itac 471 LLC to Lynne Boggs Heinmiller
- 1 Lynnette Drive, $450,000, Kevin J Taylor and Christine M Taylor to Michael John Feehley
- 47 Ledgestone Drive, $707,000, Timothy L Johnson and Melanie Johnson to Ryan Tarrant
- 32 Denise Lane, $535,000, Douglas Deeds and Andra Deeds to Jason Jones Living Trust
- 103 Windsong Drive Extension, $823,000, Timothy S Towery and Lynn S Towery to Daniel Luff
- 53 Blue Ridge Development Road, $360,000, Seth Brown and Katlyn Brown to Justin Weldon
French Broad
- 11.41 acres on Old NC 20, $200,000, Tommy L Tipton and Judy J Tipton to Brandon King
- 6 Tom Arthur Lane, $280,000, Jeremy Buckner and Carson Durham to TJ Lynn Amos
- 1 Mustang Drive, $145,000, John N Markopoulos and Sherry Halliham to Trinity Cross
- 559 Alexander Road, $550,000, Sassy Enterprises LLC to H And Ss 2 LLC
Jupiter
- 54 Donna Lane, $365,000, Mark Minkin and Sherrie Minkin to Richard Ross Edwards
- 12 Willow Knolls Drive, $35,000, Justin Powlison to Ivan Salazar Andrade
- 30 Castlewood Drive, $520,000, David Scravagileri and Sarah Scravaglieri to 30 Castlewood LLC
- 664 Panther Branch Road, $325,000, Scotty Y Williams to Chad Michael Mayer
Leicester
- 271 Sluder Branch Road, $392,000, Stephen E Herbits Living Trust to Thomas Rimmer
- 304 Jackie Jones Drive, $400,000, Charles Boyett and Jillian Boyett to Ashley Braun
- 21 Westview Drive, $48,500, Matthew Vandeburgh to Horseshoe Ridge LLC
- 138 Oak Mountain Drive, $50,000, B & B Developers to H and S Properties Asheville LLC
- 1064 Newfound Road, $750,000, Carroll E Shook Trust to Debra Jack
Montreat
- 106 Frist Road, $423,000, Alan H Biddle (et Al) to Kathleen Huber
North Buncombe
- 313 Woody Lane, $425,000, Dennis J Riley and Patricia Riley to Mar Perez-Albela
- 18 Garrison Road, $385,000, W Endeavors LLC to Brandon Weldon
- 228 Herron Cove Road, $309,000, William D Richmond and Susannah L Richmond to Gustavo Stolovitzky
- 226 Herron Cove Road, $309,000, William D Richmond and Susannah L Richmond to Gustavo Stolovitzky
- 7 Brody Trail, $584,000, David E Finlow and Rosalind J Finlow to Warren H Seper
- 65 Spicewood Road, $135,000, Dawn Forrest to Noe Lozano Guzman
- 5 Nader Ave., $27,500, Blue Line Investments LLC to Bernie Wayne Holt
- 27 Penny Lane, $520,000, Patrick J Schragel and Nancy J Ebner to Nancy Berta Shaw
- 4 Leisure Trail, $465,000, Summer Rachelle Concannon to Feliziano Ruiz
- 5 Glade Cove Road, $425,000, Jose A Lauderman Living Trust Daisy N Lauderman Living Trust to Karl McGee
- 3 Knollwood Place, $618,500, George Pfeiffer to JLH Trust
Reems Creek
- 8 Hawk View Drive, $1,250,000, Helen Barrie Davenport and James R Clendenin to Richard J Peake Revocable Trust
- 169 Water Leaf Drive, $331,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Gary E McCall
- 1 Nicole Lane, $360,000, Claude M Dowdle and Dawn R Dowdle to Edwin Castro
- 148 Water Leaf Drive, $322,000, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Walter R Bailey
- 9 Double Eagle Drive, $530,000, Watson B Lenderman and Rita V Lenderman to Jill Brondolo
- 30 Eller Cove Road, $462,000, Aubrey Dean Hollar and Kimberly C Hollar to Joseph David Burton
Reynolds
- 188 White Oak Gap Road, $850,000, Roman Braverman and Amanda Braverman to Lula Jada Alex Miley Living Trust
- 24 Winterwind Drive, $440,000, Frankie D White to Olga Furtuna
- 606 Woodfield Drive, $425,000, Hurdie B Moore and Annie E Moore to Keith R Green
- 16 Oakley Dogwood Drive, $330,000, Aaron S Christie and Janice D Christie to Match Asheville Inc
- 8 Floyd Drive, $415,000, Thomas P Klein and Florence L Klein to JLH Trust
- 165 Pinkerton Corner, $1,380,000, Jeanne Olson and Robert P Ducharme to Townes Family Trust
- 114 Coachmans Trail, $615,000, Vicki Hornowski to Sherri Martens Curtis
Riceville
- 154 Riverbend Forest Drive, $192,000, Rbf Development LLC to Jonathan Zung
- 19 Lipton Grove, $100,000, William Claude Day and Nancy M Kemp to Suite William Properties LLC
- 17 Lipton Grove, $100,000, William Claude Day and Nancy M Kemp to Suite William Properties LLC
- 178 Old Farm School Road, $100,000, William Claude Day and Nancy M Kemp to Suite William Properties LLC
- 25 Wandering Oaks Way, $1,300,000, Peter E Ripmaster and Kristen Ripmaster to Leonard Maurice Succar
- 66 Price Road, $231,000, Courtney R Hadden and Elizabeth C Mathews to Benjamin Stivers
Skyland
- 22 Split Rock Trail, $3,750,000, Pisgah Home Builders LLC to William N Handler
- 201 Red Hawk Way, $630,000, Eric S Jones and Laurel J Jones to Lee Price Garner
- 54 McDonald Road, $111,000, Daniel Moffitt and Mary Moffitt to Michael O’Brien
- 259 Foxcroft Drive, $500,000, Matthew R Struble and Anne Russo to Ashley Nashae Grimmett-Thurman
- 26 Weston Heights Drive, $650,000, Steve S Kim and Heidi H Kim to David L Hardegree
- 104 Southway Garden Road, $152,500, Dash Endeavors LLC to Evan Leonard Abraham
- 20 Fairhaven Court, $324,000, Phillip Andrews and April Andrews to Nancy Arguelles Revocable Living Trust
- 8.15 acres on Pinners Cove Road, $300,000, Pinners Ridge LLC to East West Land Developers LLC
- 24 Brookline Drive, $1,495,000, Thomas A Oreck to Brett Egan
- 1218 Pauline Trail Drive, $251,000, Baldwin Commons Developers LLC to Jamie Rebecca Leigh
- 72 Drakes Meadow Lane, $690,000, Tyler H Reed and Allison R Hollstegge to Mark Jay Hauser
- 297 Pinners Cove Road, $300,000, Pinners Ridge LLC to East West Land Developers LLC
- 66 Foxberry Drive, $335,500, Brienne D Shaneyfelt and Diane E Shaneyfelt to Opendoor Property Trust I
- 10 Fair Oaks Road, $212,000, Robert M Roane and Jane C Roane to Timothy Paul Richards
- 4 Daphne Drive, $310,000, David Allen Burrell and Alyssa Jo Burrell to Cedric Cooper
- 418 Moraine Court, $315,000, Ramble Biltmore Forest LLC to Rojen Trust
- 3 Muirfield Place, $344,000, Jessica V Canaday to Jonsie Evans Moore
- 208 Ball Gap Road, $420,000, William S Bumpus and Dorothy M Bumpus to Santos Angel Ramos
- 59 Misty Valley Parkway, $200,000, Rebecca B Norris to Big Hills Construction LLC
- 15 Lyndon Circle, $360,500, Windsor Built Homes Inc to Thomas G Fredette
- 307 Pinners Cove Road, $385,000, Matthew C Oppermann to Richard Van Warner
- 160 Laurel Road, $232,500, Sandy G Piercy to Bryan Valdes
Swannanoa
- 0.99 acres on Green Tree Lane, $58,000, Billie F Crawford(le) to Linda Marie Melvin
- 207 Old US 70, $222,000, William P Wiest and Debra D Wiest to Khalil Paul Khoury
- 155 Edwards Ave., $350,000, Gwenn Frederick Realty LLC to James W Puffer
- 1990 US 70, $490,000, Ray M Suttle and Carolyn Suttle to Serenity Grove LLC
- 199 Jordan Road, $43,000, Roger D Prater to Gffac Holdings LLC
- 26 Byrdcliffe Lane, $368,000, Colleen Colledge and Ellita C Colledge to 1450 Lincoln Inc
- 107 Morgan St., $265,000, Erin O’malley Taylor to Gregory Alan Prosser
- 215 Long Branch Road, $380,000, Sheila F Kilby to Allie Elisabeth Gaskin
- 112 Halcyon Hill Road, $220,000, Jonathan R Schmitz and Lauren F Williamson to Sam Bird
- 0.37 acres on Mackenzie Way, $14,000, Clinton Adam Robertson to Thomas Robert Micke
Upper Hominy
- 418 Bailey Road, $900,000, Donna D Bowers and Richard A Bowers to Andrew Paul Miller
Weaverville
- 0.45 acres on Wildwood Park Knoll, $104,000, Clinton S Loftin and Timothy N Magee to Rhulon Todd Fowler
- 13 Harbeck Drive, $115,000, Eileen J Coltun and Robert W Coltun to Pamela H Davis
- 3 Penley Park Drive, $679,000, Travis Meinch and Jessica Meinch to Nicholas Carter
West Buncombe
- 11 Kenwood St., $220,000, Elle LLC to G and T Production LLC
- 805 Ridge Road, $247,000, William Clatyon Bunting and Maranda Pressley Bunting to Alfonso Sanchez Alvear
- 105 Moores Valley Road, $200,000, Tom Clark to Lisa Lewis
- 30 Aspen Court, $58,000, Joan R Williams and Robert M Williams to Garret L Heidenreich
- 115 Fallen Spruce Drive, $340,000, Debora A Bivins to Gary Bingham
- 789 Macedonia Road, $480,000, Adam B Mcnaulty and Vicki D Mcnaulty to Nathan Z Uzenski
- 8.81 acres on Mount Carmel Road, $400,000, Robert Larry Wells and Gwynne Chambers Wells to Sunset Mountain Properties LLC
- 15 Fallen Spruce Drive, $1,350,000, Blue Ridge Storage Inc to Arep Brsc LLC
Woodfin
- 2 Nina St., $60,000, Howard G Laplante and Elfrieda A Laplante to Steven M Fazio
- 108 Jonestown Road, $493,000, Lyman L Wilkins to Audree Halasz Living Trust
- 0.8 acres on Hillcrest Road, $44,000, Edwin Castro to Robbyn D Whitlock
- 3 Penley Ave., $225,000, Tara Castleman to Blake Wilson Covington
- 510 Dykeman Trail, $180,000, Bridges At French Broad LLC to Arrold Canlas
Source: Buncombe County Tax Lookup, tax.buncombecounty.org