“I remember walking into my office and it looked like a murder scene, but with poop,” Darby said Thursday.

In her office, she said, the Roomba ran over a power cord, then kept roving in circles, leaving tracks reminiscent of crop circles. They threw out a rug, power cords, and — after her husband tried and failed to clean it — the Roomba.

Darby, who works in public relations, said she and her husband bought another Roomba and began using it during the day, but the same sort of thing eventually happened again after MacGregor had another accident indoors. (Despite the Roomba poop-spreading, Darby and her husband adopted MacGregor.)

iRobot IRBT IRobot, the company that makes the Roomba, is trying to eliminate this kind of incident with the use of artificial intelligence. On Thursdayannounced a new Roomba robot vacuum cleaner called the j7+ that uses AI to spot and stay away from pet poop and power cords.