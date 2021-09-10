Lanzone has been the CEO of Tinder for about a year and helped revamp the popular dating app during his tenure. Previously he led digital operations for CBS about about a decade and has also held executive roles at IAC.

“With his experience and proven management skills, we are confident Jim is the right leader to steward Yahoo through a transformational new phase that can leverage the best of Yahoo’s platform and performance to reach new heights,” said Yahoo Chairman and Apollo Partner Reed Rayman in a press release.

Yahoo added that it will “invest significantly in the user experience and develop exciting new offerings that can build on its premier brands in sports, finance, news, technology and more.”