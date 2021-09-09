Article content House of Representatives Democrats unveiled details on Thursday of a proposed $150 billion payment program aimed at wringing greenhouse gas emissions out of the electricity sector, a cornerstone of the Biden administration’s plan to address climate change. The system would reward utilities that increase their production of power from low-emissions sources like solar, wind and hydro, and penalize those that do not, according to a document released by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce outlining key provisions to be included in a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.

Article content Democrats are using the budget bill as a vehicle for their most ambitious measures to fight climate change because it only requires a simple majority to pass, different from the Senate’s rule requiring 60 votes for other types of legislation. The chamber is evenly split between the two parties, with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Even so, the measure faces resistance from moderate Democrats like Senator Joe Manchin from the coal-producing state of West Virginia, who is concerned with some of the climate provisions in the bill and the $3.5 trillion price tag. Under the so-called Clean Electricity Performance Program, which would run from 2023 to 2030, utilities would receive payments from the Energy Department if they increase clean energy supplies by 4% annually, according to the document.