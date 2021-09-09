‘LulaRich’

When to watch: Arrives Friday, on Amazon.

This four-part documentary about the rise and fall of the leggings company LulaRoe, a multilevel marketing operation, hits all the beats you’d expect from a contemporary show about scams, flams and high-demand organizations. There are the charismatic — problematic! — leaders and the early episodes in which everything seems to be going so well. Then there are the interviews with former participants in the group — some embittered, some wistful, many teary — who describe the terrible treatment they endured and the toll it’s taken on their lives. Then there’s the footage of the legal proceedings.

I wish the filmmaking here were a little more adventurous or assured (I know what a garage looks like, thanks), and we’ve truly hit the limit for including footage of subjects chatting just before the “real” interview starts. But there’s still plenty of juice to the tale.

I also urge you to listen to Season 1 of the investigative podcast “The Dream,” which covers the history and vileness of the multilevel marketing industry.