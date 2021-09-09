Take a ’90s nostalgia trip, sample some Korean cold noodles, or dig into the seamy back story of the leggings company LulaRoe.
This weekend I have … 20 minutes, and there’s a pair of Rollerblades around here somewhere.
‘Pepper Ann’
When to watch: Now, on Disney+.
The first three of five seasons of this Saturday morning cartoon from the 1990s are now available to stream, and they’re perfect if your household is way past “Dora” but not quite ready for “Daria.” Pepper Ann is a gutsy, goofy seventh grader, and while the show leans toward the loud and the antic, there are episodes with gravitas, like one in which Pepper Ann convinces herself that her largely absent father is going to show up on Thanksgiving. If you’ve already rewatched “Doug,” or you’re just looking to embrace Y2Kcore, watch this.
… 90 minutes, and I’m a buckwheat stan.
‘Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody’
When to watch: Now, on Netflix.
Come for the slow-motion, sensual food imagery, but stay for the visceral thrill of watching dough get squeeeeeezed through a press, Play-Doh style. This two-part documentary (in Korean, with subtitles) about the cold noodle soup naengmyeon is a follow-up to “Korean Pork Belly Rhapsody,” a similarly in-depth look at every facet of a dish: its history, the origins of the individual ingredients, the food’s place in society, the differences between home versions and restaurant versions, the areas of friction between the purists and the innovators. If you want a food show that isn’t grounded in tourism, dig in.
… a few hours, and wait — is this a pyramid scheme?
‘LulaRich’
When to watch: Arrives Friday, on Amazon.
This four-part documentary about the rise and fall of the leggings company LulaRoe, a multilevel marketing operation, hits all the beats you’d expect from a contemporary show about scams, flams and high-demand organizations. There are the charismatic — problematic! — leaders and the early episodes in which everything seems to be going so well. Then there are the interviews with former participants in the group — some embittered, some wistful, many teary — who describe the terrible treatment they endured and the toll it’s taken on their lives. Then there’s the footage of the legal proceedings.
I wish the filmmaking here were a little more adventurous or assured (I know what a garage looks like, thanks), and we’ve truly hit the limit for including footage of subjects chatting just before the “real” interview starts. But there’s still plenty of juice to the tale.
I also urge you to listen to Season 1 of the investigative podcast “The Dream,” which covers the history and vileness of the multilevel marketing industry.