Tencent TCEHY NetEase NTES State-run news agency Xinhua reported Wednesday that authorities had called in firms, including industry leadersand, to discuss restrictions around the streaming and playing of video games among minors.

During the meeting, companies were “urged to break from the solitary focus of pursuing profit or attracting players and fans,” according to the report. They were also told to modify any rules or design elements of games that could be seen as “inducing addictions.”

The discussions included representatives from four government agencies: the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Administration, the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, according to Xinhua.

“Companies failing to follow the requirements will be stringently punished,” the state news agency reported.