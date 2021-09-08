The widening E.U. divide

Several E.U. member nations — including Bulgaria, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden — have imposed new restrictions after the bloc removed the United States from a list of safe countries.

Italy now requires U.S. travelers to take a test before arrival. Sweden is barring all nonessential U.S. visitors, while the Netherlands says vaccinated travelers must quarantine and unvaccinated people should stay away. Most E.U. countries, including France, Spain and Germany, continue to welcome U.S. travelers without much hassle.

The patchwork restrictions reflect a reality that has only been aggravated by the pandemic. As much as the E.U. strives to present a unifying front on many issues, its 27 member countries have diverging interests, and each is facing a unique virus situation.

Case in point: While 70 percent of the E.U.’s adult population has been fully vaccinated (compared with 64 percent in the U.S.), that average masks a large variance.