The decision has reignited public debate about a case that rocked the country’s tech industry and led to a reckoning within Alibaba about sexual assault and harassment.

Alibaba BABA fired the man last month after a female colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her. The case became public after a post — allegedly written by the victim, who did not identify herself, and published on an internal Alibaba website — circulated on the Chinese social media website Weibo.

According to screenshots of the 8,000-word account, the woman claimed she was assaulted by her supervisor during a business trip to Jinan, a city in eastern China, while she says she was drunk.

CNN Business cannot confirm the authenticity of the post.