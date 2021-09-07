ASHEVILLE – A controversial parcel on one of the city’s main roads is now part of land reserved for a historic reparations program intended to atone for slavery, discrimination and other wrongs done to Black residents.

An acre on Asheland Avenue that had been considered for a church-based affordable housing project but faced opposition from residents is now part of at least 54 acres that will be set aside for reparations.

The land was acquired by the city through federal urban renewal programs starting in 1958 that had the stated goal of eliminating blight but that critics say tore apart Black communities.

The Haywood Street Congregation said in July it was stepping back from the plan to provide housing for some of the poorest city residents after neighbors said the project would further concentrate poverty in the area.

The withdrawal led to the automatic reversion of the property into the city-acquired urban renewal properties that are under a City Council moratorium passed Oct. 27 preventing their sale, staff at an Aug. 17 Council Housing and Community Development Committee meeting said.

As of Sept. 3, the property, which is east of the circular intersection of South Grove and Blanton streets appeared on the city’s interactive urban renewal map.

Interim Asheville Community and Economic Development Director Nikki Reid reviewed the history of the property to the three-council member committee, including that it had been exempted from the moratorium because it was under contract with Haywood Street.

The other exemption was land at 172 and 174 S. Charlotte St. that was under contract with beer yeast manufacturer White Labs.

Committee member Vice Mayor Sheneika Smith asked if there had been any work “on a land disposition policy for all of the land that we’re calling the Urban Renewal Plan, or within that urban renewal inventory?”

Reid said that would wait until the formation of reparations committee that is to be appointed by the Council and Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. The commission formation was planned for the summer but recently pushed back to the fall.

“We had started by creating the map … to really first identify all the parcels that came to the city ownership via renewal. That map now is complete and it’s posted,” Reid said. “What I understood is that we would allow for the establishment of the Recreation Commission.

Smith and fellow committee member Councilwoman Antanette Mosley had pushed to add a 5-acre, $13 million parcel at 319 Biltmore Ave. to the property. That land had been planned as a mixed-income neighborhood attached to the rebuilt Lee Walker Heights. It is not clear whether that project will move forward.

