Glapinski has stressed he believes hiking too soon could

rates poses a risk after inflation in emerging Europe’s largest

news agency PAP in an interview published on Monday, that hiking

that raising interest rates would be risky at this time.

the Polish zloty eased slightly following central bank comments

were virtually unchanged by the midday session on Monday, though

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

jeopardize the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Poland’s central bank will hold a rate-setting meeting on

Wednesday. All of the analysts polled by Reuters expect the main

rate to stay unchanged at 0.1%.

“I think last week the market got a little bit over-excited

with the CPI,” said a Warsaw-based currency trader. “This was

like a little cold shower,” the trader said, referring to

Glapinski’s comments.

“It’s a signal we might have some disappointment and if we

have some disappointment those positions established last week

might be short covered and then the zloty might weaken further.”

By 0910 GMT, the zloty was trading 0.16% down on the day at

4.5157 to the euro, having broken the 4.5000 psychological level