LONDON — Oil prices fell on Monday, extending losses after the world’s top exporter Saudi Arabia slashed crude contract prices for Asia over the weekend, reflecting well-supplied global markets and concerns over the outlook for demand.

Brent crude futures for November fell 66 cents, or 0.91%, to $71.95 per barrel by 0930 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for October was at $68.69 a barrel, down 60 cents, or 0.87%. Both contracts were down over $1 in earlier trade.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel.