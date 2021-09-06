Article content

LONDON — Euro zone sovereign bond yields hovered near seven-week highs on Monday, steadying after a sharp rise at the end of last week as latest U.S. jobs data provided fresh evidence of brewing price pressures.

The bloc’s bond markets were on alert for any possible shift by the European Central Bank this week towards dialing back massive emergency stimulus following a deluge of hawkish comments and strong inflation data last week.

Friday’s U.S. jobs data added to the selling pressure in bond markets after revealing a sharp increase in wages and a fall in the unemployment rate although the number of new jobs created in August was less than expected.