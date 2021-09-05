“After a lot of negotiations and pain — and I’m going to be on the phone all week — what we are going to do is pass the most comprehensive bill for working families that this country has seen,” he said in response to questions about the two moderates. Asked whether he would compromise on the overall price tag, Mr. Sanders, who initially wanted a $6 trillion package, replied: “I think we are going to get a $3.5 trillion bill. I’ve already made a compromise.”

Days later, Mr. Manchin called for a “strategic pause” on the budget package, writing in the opinion section of The Wall Street Journal, “I can’t explain why my Democratic colleagues are rushing to spend $3.5 trillion.”

In Cedar Rapids, Mr. Sanders readily acknowledged how aggressive his timeline was, but argued that there was no time to spare.

“You can’t slow it down,” he said. “Within a little while, everything is going to become political. The only way you get things done historically in Congress is in the first year of a session, where you can escape a little bit from the partisan politics.”

The array of “Bernie” campaign attire in the crowd last Sunday indicated that few present took issue with the transformative policy ideas that Mr. Sanders laid out: free community college and prekindergarten, federal funding for paid family leave and child care, the establishment of a civilian corps to help create jobs while combating climate change, and an expansion of Medicare to include dental, vision and hearing benefits — all paid for with tax increases on wealthy people and corporations.

“I did not vote for Bernie before, but I’m interested in the whole process and the political pull that he has had,” said Frank Nidey, 70, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids who brought his two grandchildren to the rally. “I know that this legislative process is very messy, and I don’t know for sure what’s going to come out of it.”

Republicans took advantage of Mr. Sanders’s foray into their states to assail the plan, with conservative activists staging their own small rallies to stoke opposition. Senator Mike Braun of Indiana posed next to a large pig with “Pull the Pork” written in big black letters across it. Representative Ashley Hinson of Iowa scoffed on Twitter that Mr. Sanders would have “a tough time” selling his “far left policies outside the main stream” in her state.