Article content KUALA LUMPUR — Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Amazon are seeking to meet Malaysia’s prime minister to ask that foreign vessels be allowed to repair undersea cables in its waters, a Google spokesperson said on Saturday. The tech giants sent a letter on Wednesday to the office of the new premier, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to discuss Malaysia’s cabotage policy, seeking the reinstatement of an exemption revoked last year under the previous government, said the spokesperson for Alphabet Inc’s Google.

Article content Cabotage rules regulate activities in a country’s waters. The tech giants are being represented by Malaysia’s national internet exchange body, Malaysia Internet Exchange (MyIX), which is taking the lead on engaging with the government. MyIX chairman Chiew Kok Hin said the situation would be different if the domestic industry was more developed, with several companies having the required cable repair capabilities. “Where’s the harm in allowing tech giants to continue using foreign vessels for repair works while facilitating transfer of knowledge so the local industry can develop,” Chiew told Reuters via email, adding that there was only one Malaysian company in the industry and it lacked the capability.