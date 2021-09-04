Article content

(Bloomberg) — Federal authorities are responding to a 14-mile long oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico discovered in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, according to the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office.

The spill, which consists of a 4-mile black sheen and a 10-mile rainbow sheen, is located in federal waters off Port Fourchon, Louisiana, Coordinator Sam Jones said.

“That’s big,” Jones said in an interview on Saturday. “It’s the biggest one out there.”

The crude is believed to be coming from a pipeline owned by Houston-based oil and gas exploration company Talos Energy Inc., the Coast Guard said in a statement, adding the agency was in the preliminary stages of investigation.