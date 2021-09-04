Article content

By Robert Tuttle

Alberta, Canada’s oil heartland, will offer a C$100 ($80) gift card for each person who gets vaccinated as it fights off a surge in new Covid-19 cases.

The province will also postpone some non-essential surgeries, order bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m. and reimpose an indoor mask mandate as intensive care beds fill up with people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Earlier in the summer, Alberta lifted most restrictions but a surge of hospitalizations of people with the delta variant in recent days prompted the change, officials including Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a press conference Friday.

The gift card will not be extended to those who have already taken their jabs. A total of 70% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated so far in Alberta.

