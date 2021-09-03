Though likely a ways off from going into production for consumers, the material could eventually help replace bulky EKG Holter monitors in medical settings and heart-rate monitoring watches and chest straps for athletes, in addition to other potential uses.

The Rice University lab first developed carbon nanotube fiber in 2013, and has studied its use in medical procedures, such as in cochlear implants for hearing loss and to repair damaged hearts. But at the time, the original filaments (about 22 microns wide) were too thin to be used by a standard sewing machine.

For this latest iteration, researchers worked with a rope-maker to weave the filaments together into a material similar to regular sewing thread that could be sewn into athletic apparel. The resulting “smart” shirt provides “soft, wearable, dry sensors for noninvasive and continuous” electrocardiogram monitoring, the study states. (However, it’s worth noting that existing EKG monitors have improved to become already fairly comfortable and non-intrusive.)

With some modifications, apparel with these fibers could eventually be able to track other vital signs, according to the researchers.

The “smart” shirts aren’t entirely without wires, however. One example shows the nanotube fibers in the shirt feeding signals to wires on the bottom that transmit the information through Bluetooth technology to a computer.

“You just don’t find soft, flexible, threadlike materials that are comfortable to the touch, that you can work with, that you can build a bridge out of it or you can build a powerline out of it, but you can also run it through a sewing machine,” said Oliver Dewy, a member of the research team. “Nothing else behaves like this.”