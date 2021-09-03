The FAA’s statement came not long after the New Yorker’s Nicholas Schmidle reported that warning lights had shown up on the dashboard of Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo — signaling that the vehicle was on a wayward trajectory — as the company’s billionaire founder, Richard Branson , was riding in it during a minutes-long joyride-slash-PR-event that reached the edge of space. Schmidle also revealed the existence of the FAA investigation.

“Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety,” according to a statement from the FAA.

The company’s stock dipped about 4% during trading hours Thursday.