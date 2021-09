The social media site on Wednesday banned one prominent subreddit called r/NoNewNormal, which described itself as hosting a “[skeptical] discussion of the ‘new normal’ that has manifested as an outcome of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic” and has been flagged by several prominent subreddits as a significant source of Covid-19 and vaccine misinformation.

According to a post by Reddit’s security team, however, r/NoNewNormal was banned not specifically for sharing misinformation but for breaking the platform’s rules against “brigading,” a practice that refers to “targeted interference” or harassment of other communities

“We found very clear signals indicating that r/NoNewNormal was the source of around 80 brigades in the last 30 days (largely directed at communities with more mainstream views on COVID or location-based communities that have been discussing COVID restrictions),” the post said.