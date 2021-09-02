“We found very clear signals indicating that r/NoNewNormal was the source of around 80 brigades in the last 30 days (largely directed at communities with more mainstream views on COVID or location-based communities that have been discussing COVID restrictions),” the post said.

“Given the rapid state of change, we believe it is best to enable communities to engage in debate and dissent, and for us to link to the CDC wherever appropriate,” Huffman wrote, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “While we believe the CDC is the best and most up to date source of information regarding COVID-19, disagreeing with them is not against our policies,” he added.

Although Reddit has made greater efforts to curb hate speech and rein in trolls, the pro-vaccine moderators said the site hasn’t done enough to stop Covid lies from spreading through “sheer volume of repetition.”

In its post on Wednesday, Reddit’s security team shared an analysis of Covid-related content posted on the site since January 2020, which found “a sizable increase” since July this year as the Delta variant spread across the United States. The amount of Covid-related content reported to Reddit by users also quintupled in the past month compared to a year ago.

“We can infer that there has been an increase in COVID denial content on the platform, and that increase has been more pronounced since July,” the team said, adding that it is investigating other subreddits beyond r/NoNewNormal.

“We never claim to be perfect at these things but our goal is to constantly evolve,” it added.